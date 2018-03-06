  • Man disciplines son by making him run to school in rain

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    ROANOKE, Va. - After his son was kicked off the school bus for three days for bullying, a father in Virginia came up with an alternative way for him to get to school.

    >> Read more trending news 

    As punishment, Bryan Thornhill made his son run to school. In a Facebook Live video posted on Thursday, Thornhill streams his son running with his backpack on in the rain, with Thornhill riding in a car behind him. In the Facebook video, Thornhill explained why he chose this form of punishment and gave "tough love" parenting advice to others, The Associated Press reported. (Note: The video contains language that some may find objectionable.)

    The video has generated millions of views and has sparked a mix of praise and criticism.

    Thornhill said in the video that his son's behavior has improved since the punishment.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man disciplines son by making him run to school in rain

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tower Records founder Russ Solomon dies drinking whiskey, complaining…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Merriam-Webster adds 850 new words to dictionary, including 'dumpster fire'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia deputies shoot, kill man with BB gun, authorities say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen hailed as hero after saving baby sister, cousins from apartment fire