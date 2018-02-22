Man shot, killed with children in car in possible case of road rage

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was shot and killed early Thursday in a possible case of road rage in Georgia, police said.
Investigators were at the entrance of the Brighton Village subdivision in Dekalb County on Thursday morning, where the man’s body was found in a car after at least three shots were fired.
The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office was at the scene, Lt. Mark Lavigne said.
According to police, the victim’s two children and two other adults were in the car at the time of the fatal 4 a.m. shooting.
One of the adults in the car was the victim’s wife, WSBTV reported.
The victim’s relation to the other adult in the car was not immediately known.
No one else was injured.
It was not immediately clear whether the incident was related to a pair of random shootings that injured two drivers in southwest Atlanta earlier Thursday.
“We will definitely be looking into that,” Lavigne said.
Police continued to investigate the shooting Thursday.
