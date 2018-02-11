Man storms Indonesian church with sword, injures 5 people

A man with a sword allegedly slashed at church-goers as they prayed in Indonesia, injuring five people, CNN reported.
Police said the attack occurred at the Santa Lidwina Church in the Yogyakarta province of Java. Security officials tried to stop the attacker from entering the church, but the man forced his way into the building, police officials said. Police shot the man, who was taken to a hospital.
Victims of the attack included the church’s pastor, police said.
