Mississippi boy, 9, accused of shooting sister over argument about video game

A 9-year-old Mississippi boy is accused of shooting his 13-year-old sister in the head after they had an argument over a video game, WTVA reported Sunday.
Moore County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell said deputies responded to the scene around 1 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies said the boy allegedly had grabbed a gun when his sister would not give up the video game controller. Cantrell said the bullet penetrated the girl’s brain.
The teen was taken to Le Bonheur’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, where she is fighting for her life, deputies said.
This case is under investigation, WTVA reported/
