0 National school walkout: When is it; what will happen

On school campuses across the United States Wednesday, students, teachers and parents will be taking part in a walkout to focus attention on the fight to end gun violence in schools.

Called the “ENOUGH National School Walkout,” the event was organized by students working with the Women’s March Youth Empower to call for action on gun control and to remember the 17 killed by Nickolas Cruz at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland, Fla., last month.

According to organizers, the goal of the walkout is "to demand Congress pass legislation to keep us safe from gun violence at our schools, on our streets and in our homes and places of worship.”

Here are the specifics of the event.

What time: The walkout will take place at 10 a.m. in every time zone.

Where: Students, teachers and administrators from across the country and in European countries have said they will participate. So far, 2,000 groups have registered with ENOUGH National School Walkout. Those participating are expected to walkout of class but stay on school grounds.

How will schools participate: It’s up to the student organizers, and depends on what the school will allow. Some students are planning a “lie-in” where they lie down to symbolize those killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Others are having a discussion on gun issues and others are observing minutes of silence.

How long will it last: It will last 17 minutes, one minute for each person killed at Stoneman Douglas High School.

If children in kindergarten can practice active-shooter drills, then they can also walk out for #NationalSchoolWalkout on March 14, some parents and educators say https://t.co/Rr2Xo11CPA — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 11, 2018

Will students get into trouble for participating: That is up to the school district. Many schools have said they will tolerate a walkout if it is orderly. Others have threatened to discipline students if they leave class.

For more information: Click here to see any events planned for your area.

