Parents charged with neglect after death of disabled son

TULSA, Okla. - A Tulsa couple has been charged in connection with the death of their disabled son.
Jesus Hibbard, 16, died in September 2017. Police said the boy was malnourished and underweight at the time. He had cerebral palsy.
Since then, the medical examiner and a doctor confirmed that the child was neglected, according to investigators.
An affidavit states that Hibbard's parents stopped taking him to the doctor and various therapy appointments.
Both Victor and Lindsie Trinidad are facing one count of child neglect. Victor Trinidad is in the Tulsa County Jail on unrelated charges. He is being held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
