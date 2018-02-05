Police: Woman had MDMA stuffed into sports bra

A woman in the Florida Keys tried to hide Molly inside her sports bra but was busted, authorities said.
Irene Rodriguez, 32, was arrested Jan. 31 after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office allegedly found her in possession of 2.5 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine), commonly known as Molly, FlKeysNews reported Sunday.
Authorities also found two MDMA-laced cigarettes, a partially smoked cigar with white residue, and a $10 bill with white residue, according to the arrest report.
Rodriguez admitted that the illegal items were hers, deputies said.
She was arrested for felony drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and providing law enforcement with a false name.
Lower Keys deputies went to the Sugarloaf Lodge as part of an ongoing hit-and-run investigation with no serious injuries where they found Rodriguez, who matched the description of a woman from that case, FlKeysNews reported.
When she was asked to show identification, Rodriguez told authorities she did not have any and said her name was Sara Buccheri, deputies said. She later gave her real name, FlKeysNews reported.
