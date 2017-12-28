Report: Amazon, Microsoft workers caught hiring sex workers using company email

A new report this week finds local tech employees were caught hiring trafficked sex workers and used their company emails to do it.
Newsweek found 67 of the emails were sent from Microsoft, 63 from Amazon and dozens more came from other big tech companies in Seattle.
The emails were sent using work accounts to satisfy a request from local pimps to prove they were not law enforcement, according to the report.
Newsweek said it obtained a cache of emails sent to brothels and pimps through a public records request to the King County Prosecutor's Office.
In the Seattle area, Backpage.com has ads from apparent brothels that even note that their location is near Microsoft.
Newsweek says some studies suggest that the male-dominated tech sector has more consumers of prostitution than other fields.
A study commissioned by the Department of Justice found Seattle has the fastest-growing sex industry in the United States, which correlates with the surge in high-paying jobs.
