Fern Park, Fla. - Dozens of Sam’s Club locations across the country abruptly closed for good Thursday without any warning to staff or customers. The Fern Park location is also scheduled to close.
Elsewhere, a Memphis Sam’s Club location closed its doors in an announcement made to employees Thursday morning.
The store was not the only one. Reports indicated that more than 60 stores were closed in at least two dozen states, including Ohio, Texas, Tennessee, Washington, Georgia and Florida.
