Stoneman Douglas High School will reopen Feb. 22 to staff

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed Wednesday by a gunman, will reopen Thursday, according to a statement from Broward County Public Schools.
Only staff members will be allowed back on the sprawling campus in northwest Broward County. There is no mention in the statement when students will be permitted to return.
The school remains a crime scene and will be closed through Wednesday.
Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former student at the school, is facing 17 first-degree murder counts after he confessed to shooting 14 students and three staff members around 2:30 p.m.
Charles Lambeth, left,and Joey Wong, alumni of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, gaze at the school Sunday in Parkland, Florida.(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
