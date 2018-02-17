  • Twin babies found dead in suitcase on side of a ditch

    By: Marius Payton, Fox13Memphis.com

    CROSS COUNTY, Ark - Arkansas authorities are investigating the discovery of the bodies of twin babies found in a suitcase in Cross County in the eastern part of the state.

    The infants were found Friday afternoon around 1:45 p.m. on Crossroad 602.

    The unidentified bodies were inside a purple suitcase on the side of a ditch. 

    The investigation is ongoing, and no suspect information has been released. 

    The Cross County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the babies.

