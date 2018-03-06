  • Video captures emergency responders saving choking puppy

    By: Boston25News.com

    NORTH READING, Mass. - Emergency responders in North Reading, Massachusetts, helped two distressed dog owners when they brought their choking puppy into the Police Department on Saturday night.

    Surveillance video shows a woman walk in accompanied by a man holding a St. Bernard puppy that was choking and unable to breathe. 

    Emergency responders performed CPR on the dog, gave it some oxygen, and wrapped it in a blanket, allowing the puppy to breathe normally again. 

