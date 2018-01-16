WATCH: Firefighter catches child thrown from burning building

0

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Incredible video captured firefighters rescuing a child from a burning building in DeKalb County, Georgia.

The helmet camera video, posted by DeKalb County Fire and Rescue, was taken at the Avondale Forest Apartments on Jan. 3.

The video shows a person on top of a ladder drop a child down to a firefighter as the flames roar around them.

The firefighter catches the child and quickly runs to safety.

"Third-generation DCFR firefighter Capt. Scott Stroup can be seen catching one of the children that was dropped from the third-floor balcony. Great job by all hands operating on this fire as several lifesaving grabs were made that night," the department posted on Facebook.

An estimated 50 people were left without a place to live after the massive fire at the Decatur apartment complex.

Capt. Eric Jackson, with DeKalb County Fire and Rescue, told WSB-TV that four adults and eight children were hurt in the fire.

He said their injuries were minor and mostly related to smoke inhalation.

Firefighters kicked in doors and ushered out residents when they arrived on the scene, Jackson said.

One of the victims told WSB-TV's Steve Gehlbach hearing the screams coming from the people trapped was the most frightening part of the fire for them.

“Jumping out of the building. Jumping out of their balconies. Someone said they threw their baby outside and fireman caught the baby,” they said.

