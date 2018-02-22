WATCH: Florida school shooting survivors perform emotional song at CNN town hall

SUNRISE, Fla. - Survivors of last week's deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, performed an emotional song Wednesday night to close a CNN town hall on gun control.
According to CNN, members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Drama Club wrote and performed the song, "Shine," at the event at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.
"You're not gonna knock us down / We'll get back up again / You may have hurt us but I promise we are stronger and / We're not gonna let you win / We're putting up a fight / You may have brought the dark / But together we will shine a light," the chorus says.
These lyrics are from "Shine," a song written by survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting. Watch the students perform it here: https://t.co/0ntAjxS8CM #StudentsStandUp pic.twitter.com/A8pV2g7SN4— CNN International (@cnni) February 22, 2018
Minutes earlier, Max Schachter read a poem titled "Life Is Like a Rollercoaster" by his son, Alex, who was killed in the shooting.
The tributes followed a heated town hall moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper and featuring lawmakers from Florida, including Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch, Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio. National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch also participated in the event.
