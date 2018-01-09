WATCH: Gators poke snouts out of ice to survive cold at park

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. - A North Carolina park has posted videos online showing how alligators are surviving the winter cold snap that has gripped the Carolinas.
The videos, posted by Shallotte River Swamp Park, show the alligators sticking their noses out of the ice surrounding them.
Experts said the reptiles instinctively know when the water they’re in is about to freeze, so they put their nostrils out into the open to breathe.
