Who is Nicolas de Jesus Cruz, accused gunman in Florida high school attack?

Police have taken Nicolas de Jesus Cruz, into custody after a shooting at a Florida high school on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.
>> Injuries, fatalities in Florida school shooting
Cruz, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., was taken into custody off-campus, according to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.
Cruz was taken from the school by ambulance to a hospital nearby.
Israel confirmed that “multiple people” were killed at the school.
The shooting began around 2 p.m. at the large school complex located in Broward County in southern Florida.
Here’s what we know about Cruz now:
- The Miami Herald reports that a teacher at the school said Cruz, 19, had been identified as a potential threat to fellow students in the past. Math teacher Jim Gard told the Herald, “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”
- He is 5’8’’ tall
- He has red hair
- He was wearing a maroon shirt and black pants
- He was taken into custody off-campus
This story will be updated.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}