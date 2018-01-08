Winona Ryder's performance in L'Oreal commercial earns praise

0

“Stranger Things” star Winona Ryder blew fans away during Sunday evening’s Golden Globes awards ceremony -- but not because of any thing that happened at the actual event.

Ryder was able to set social media ablaze thanks to her appearance in a series of commercials for L’Oreal Paris hair products that aired throughout the night.

“Everyone loves a comeback,” text that appeared on screen during the commercial read. “Damaged hair deserves one too.”

The actress’s face is concealed until the last 20 seconds of the 60-second advertisement, and it was the reveal that excited many on social media.

good things from tonight:

- lady bird

- oprah

- big little lies

- winona ryder’s comeback hair commercial — Ryan (@unbracedsink) January 8, 2018

get that shampoo money Winona!!! — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 8, 2018

Me after watching the Winona Ryder hair commercial #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/dO1gucRKkb — Jon (@prasejeebus) January 8, 2018

AdAge reported that the commercial represents Ryder’s journey from her first Golden Globe win for “Age of Innocence” to her arrest for shopliftin in 2003 to her comeback, thanks to Netflix’s sci-fi/horror drama “Stranger Things.”

“We thought it would be great to celebrate timely comeback stories about women who are back on top of the world,” Sean Bryan, co-chief creative officer of advertising company McCann told AdAge. “And there was nobody better to start with than Winona Ryder.:

Last year, Ryder admitted that she was bullied after starring in the ’80s classic Tim Burton film “Beetlejuice.”

In an interview with Marie Claire UK, she said that her peers called her a “witch” despite the insane popularity of the film.

“I remember thinking, ‘Ooh, it’s, like, the number-one movie. This is going to make things great at school,’” Ryder said. “But it made things worse. They called me a witch.”

Ryder went on to win a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 1993 Martin Scorsese film “The Age of Innocence,” and she’s had roles in films like “Edward Scissorhands,” “Heathers,” “Girl, Interrupted” and “Black Swan.”

