Toyota of Clermont wants to help you go green in 2018

New year, new you, right? Why not go green this year and do your part for the planet? Toyota of Clermont can help. We want to get you behind the wheel of an affordable green car and get you out on the road… getting eco-friendly starts the moment you slide behind the wheel. Check out our selection and see why driving a hybrid has lots of benefits not only for the planet but also for you.

What kinds of green cars are waiting for you at our dealership?

To kick things off, what are your options when you shop Toyota of Clermont? Here’s what’s on the table:

Toyota Prius

Toyota Avalon Hybrid

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Toyota Prius v

Toyota Camry Hybrid

Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Toyota Prius c

As you can see, there’s something for everyone. Whether you want a compact hatchback like the Prius c or a spacious and sporty SUV like the new Highlander, you’ll find what you need in our green car inventory.

Is a Clermont Toyota hybrid the right choice for you?

But why should you buy a green car? There are some obvious perks – check it out:

Fewer emissions. Since hybrid cars run off of an electric motor AND a gasoline engine, they put out fewer emissions. Your new Toyota hybrid will try to run off the electric motor whenever possible to ensure that emissions rate stays low.

Less depletion of natural resources. As noted, these vehicles use less gasoline than a traditional car because they can alternate between the gas engine and electric motor. Gasoline is made from precious natural resources, so the less you use, the less natural resources you’re depleting.

More savings. Yes, you may have to pay a bit more in terms of price tag a hybrid, but it tends to even out because you’ll save so much on fuel. Your stops at the pump will be few and far between when you drive one of these Clermont Toyota cars.

However, green cars aren’t for everyone. Here are some signs you should stick to a traditional Clermont Toyota when it’s time to shop for a new ride:

You need a powerful vehicle for towing or hauling. Hybrids aren’t known for their horsepower or torque; rather, they’re well-known for their efficiency.

You need to be able to get off the pavement without a problem. These green cars aren’t exactly the best choice for off-road adventures.

You balk at a higher initial cost. Pinching pennies and not willing to lay out a little extra when it comes to buying this vehicle? You might want to reconsider. Like we said, the costs even out thanks to the fuel efficiency, but it’s your decision.

Shop today! You can get behind the wheel of any and all of our new Toyota green options at Toyota of Clermont. We’re open seven days a week at 16851 State Road 50, just off the Florida Turnpike. You can also call us at (352) 404-7000. See you soon!

