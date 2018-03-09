  • Bru View: Shaquem Griffin

    By: Lee Daniels , Christian Bruey

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Eyewitness New 9's sports anchor Christian Bruey highlights former UCF linebacker standout, Shaquem Griffin's impressive performance a the NFL combine in preparation for the 2018 NFL Draft.

