Diamond Resorts Invitational Raises $801,000 for Florida Hospital for Children

Diamond Resorts™ is pleased to announce that the Diamond Resorts Invitational™ generated an astounding $801,000 for Florida Hospital for Children through fundraising and during the annual event’s silent and live auctions January 12-14, 2018 at Mystic Dunes Resort & Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

Including the proceeds from this year’s event, the tournament has now raised more than $3.1 million for Florida Hospital for Children, as it has grown into a full-fledged PGA TOUR Champions event featuring professional golfers and top-tier celebrities. The fundraising total at the 2017 event was $503,000.

“It is such an honor to be able to present Florida Hospital for Children a check for $801,000 this year,” said Mike Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts. “Last week, we had the opportunity to see firsthand where some of the money has gone with a visit to the hospital’s new children’s oncology unit. We are proud to be part of such a powerful partnership and grateful to be able to help the hospital continue its mission in saving children’s lives.”

“We are so grateful to Diamond Resorts International and the Invitational’s supporters for their commitment to Florida Hospital for Children this year and throughout the years,” said Marla Silliman, senior executive officer of Florida Hospital for Children.

The Diamond Resorts Invitational™ benefiting Florida Hospital for Children was held Friday, January 12 through Sunday, January 14 at Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World® Resort.

Televised live on Golf Channel all three days, the event is golf’s most unique competition, featuring 28 PGA TOUR Champions players, four LPGA stars and 50 sports and entertainment celebrities playing side-by-side for a combined $1.25 million.

For the second time, former top-ranked American tennis player Mardy Fish took home the $100,000 first place prize money in the celebrity division, while PGA TOUR Champions standout Scott Parel pocketed $125,000 by winning the professional division.

About Florida Hospital for Children

The Walt Disney Pavilion at Florida Hospital for Children is one of the premier children’s hospitals in the nation, setting standards for innovation, quality and comprehensive care. Our child-centric healing environment was designed to keep kids comfortable is complemented by a staff of world-class doctors, specialists, nurses and healthcare professionals utilizing advanced technologies, therapies and treatments. The medical team of over 135 highly skilled pediatric specialists delivers extraordinary care across more than 35 pediatric subspecialties, including a children's emergency department; the Level IV Comprehensive Pediatric Epilepsy Center; a world-renowned pediatric heart center; a Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); and the Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, Central Florida’s first and only pediatric bone marrow transplant program affiliated with Duke Health.

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality, service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise, or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

