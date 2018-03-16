0 Orlando Included in United Bid to Host the 2026 FIFA World Cup™

ORLANDO, FLORIDA [March 15, 2018] - Orlando has been included as an official Candidate Host City in the United Bid of Canada, Mexico, and the United States to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. Earlier today the United Bid announced its list of 23 Candidate Host Cities that will be included in the Bid Book.

Orlando is part of the most comprehensive and far-reaching hosting strategy ever developed for a mega-sporting event. Orlando is thrilled at the possibility of welcoming the world to a united and inclusive celebration of soccer at Camping World Stadium, offering a stage on which the world’s best players will compete.

The full list of Candidate Host Cities can be found below. If the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ is awarded to the United Bid, FIFA will select up to 16 Host Cities from the proposed slate of 23.

“Canada, Mexico and the United States have joined together to deliver a United Bid that offers FIFA and its member associations the power of unity, the promise of certainty, and the potential of extraordinary opportunity,” said John Kristick, Executive Director of the United Bid. “We are confident that the combination of our 23 existing world-class stadiums, 150 existing elite training facilities, and our modern and interconnected transportation network can help FIFA to achieve new records for attendance and revenue which will allow the entire global football community to improve and grow.”

"Today's announcement that Orlando remains among a shortened list of just 23 official Candidate Host Cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup speaks volumes about our community's ability to welcome events of this magnitude. From our recently reconstructed Camping World Stadium, to our hospitality and tourism expertise, to our unwavering passion and support for the world's sport, we have all the ingredients to deliver a resounding success," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Canada, Mexico and the United States require no new stadium construction to stage the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. Orlando, along with the United Bid, will instead be able to work with FIFA to ensure the players, officials and fans have an extraordinary experience at the largest FIFA World Cup™ ever staged.

Across every metric, the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ in North America has the potential to deliver something extraordinary for Orlando, North American, FIFA and for football.

The United Bid’s final Candidate Host Cities are:

Canada:

Edmonton

Montréal

Toronto

Mexico:

Guadalajara

Mexico City

Monterrey

United States:

Atlanta

Baltimore

Boston

Cincinnati

Dallas

Denver

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Miami

Nashville

New York/New Jersey

Orlando

Philadelphia

San Francisco Bay Area

Seattle

Washington DC

Central Florida Sports Commission