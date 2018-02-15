0 Kissimmee, Florida, hotels: Where to stay

Whether you want to stay in a luxury resort or a dependable, budget-friendly chain, you'll find plenty of Kissimmee, Florida, hotels that match your needs. Kissimmee is a popular destination for tourists due to its proximity to Orlando attractions.



There are 89 hotels and resorts in Kissimmee, according to Experience Kissimmee. You can visit its website for a complete listing. Below is a sampling of the types of Kissimmee, Florida, hotels available at a variety of price ranges.



Galleria Palms is a well-reviewed budget hotel that offers easy access to Disney attractions. Book early and find rooms at $100 or less per night. It's kid-friendly, has a great breakfast and you can see the Disney fireworks if you stand in the right place on the property. Nothing fancy, just a good hotel in a good location at a reasonable price.



Gaylord Palms is a 63-acre luxury resort loaded with amenities. Rooms can range from approximately $200-$300+ per night, depending upon the season. A Marriott property, it includes the signature atriums associated with Gaylord hotels and plenty of room for conventions and meetings. The hotel is less than 5 miles from Disney.



Reunion Resort is a haven for golfers. The resort offers villas, which are perfect for family gatherings. The resort boasts of three golf courses, a water park, a spa, a tennis court and several restaurants.



Flamingo Waterpark Resort is a popular family-friendly Kissimmee hotel. The resort offers a hotel, a water park and is only a 20-minute drive from Orlando's major theme parks.



For those seeking an alternative to Kissimmee, Florida, hotels, consider the Kissimmee KOA Campgrounds. Convenient to all the Orlando attractions, the campground also offers swimming pool, playgrounds for kids and a fitness room for adults, and a hot tub open 23 hours a day!

