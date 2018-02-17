0 Orlando airport car rentals: How to find good rates

Orlando International Airport offers car rentals on-site from major companies. For travelers seeking an Orlando airport car rental at a good rate, it’s smart to plan ahead.



Tourists who purchase vacation packages to Disney World or other Orlando-area theme parks will find a car rental is often included or offered at a discounted rate. Some travelers may find a better deal if they rent a car off-site, either at their hotel or at Disney World, which offers a convenient Car Care Center.

Disney tourist websites like Mouse Savers offer tips on renting a car at Walt Disney World.



Hertz, Budget, Enterprise and other major car rental agencies serving Orlando often offer seasonal deals and coupons. Visit the car rental agency’s website for current deals.



Orlando International Airport car rentals



The Orlando International Airport website trumpets that Orlando is the largest rental car market in the world. Most major rental car companies are located on the airport's property and are within walking distance of the rental desks, so you won't have to take shuttle buses. The rental car companies are located on the A side and the B side of the terminal on the Ground Transportation Level.



When your business in Orlando is done, the airport makes it easy to drop off your rental car and board your flight home. Use the airport's map for handy navigation.



Airline check-in services are located on Level R1 of the parking garages where rental cars are returned. The garages are at the ends nearest the entrance ramps, with the A garage on the west and the B garage on the east.

