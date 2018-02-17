0 Orlando airport destinations: Traveler's guide

The Orlando International Airport serves more than 35 airlines whose destinations number in the hundreds, and whose planes take off daily for domestic and foreign destinations. A handy directory of Orlando airport flight destinations served by each airline is available on the Orlando airport's website.



The major airlines that fly into Orlando International are Southwest, with 798 departures per week; Delta with 394 departures (112 of those go to Atlanta); and American, with 337 domestic departures per week.



Domestic and international



Orlando's international route service is steadily expanding. In 2017, the airport offered 53 international destinations, 35 year-round and 18 seasonal.



Orlando airport flight destinations include South America, Mexico, the Bahamas, the Caribbean, Europe, Iceland and Dubai.



Orlando International Airport offers more flights to more places than any other airport in Florida. It also provides nonstop service to more major U.S. destinations than most other airports in the U.S.



More than 113,000 people pass through the airport every day, with 800 flights from more than 35 airlines.



About 43.6 million passengers pass through the Orlando International Airport in the course of a year, making it the second-busiest airport in Florida and the 13th-busiest in the U.S.



Flight information



You can track live flight information on the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority's website. The GOAA is charged with providing useful information about all flight operations at Orlando International and the smaller Orlando Executive Airport.



You can also sign up for live updates to your email, cellphone or pager whenever the status of your selected flight changes. The organization promises not to release your contact information to anyone else.



The GOAA has launched a web-based tool that will allow the public to "follow, capture and review" flight activity near their homes, schools and buses in close to real time. It also allows for the filing of noise complaints.



The Orlando International Airport offers an Android app available on Google Play that allows you to track your flight with the most up-to-date information. It also offers information about places to shop and eat in the airport, and detailed directions on how to get through the airport. Download the app and you're never more than a few clicks away from all the information you'll need about your departing flights.



Officials recommend arriving at last two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.



Growing Orlando International Airport



At 13,300 acres, Orlando International is already one of the biggest commercial airports in the United States, but it's well into a new expansion that will increase capacity and size.



The GOAA has approved a $1.8 billion expansion that will build new terminal that will cover 300 acres. It will include more taxiways for aircraft and a 2.7-million-square-foot terminal building with up to 24 new gates.



There will be a new, six-story parking garage that can accommodate an additional 5,000 vehicles.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.