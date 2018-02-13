0 Orlando airport map: MCO travel guide

Orlando International Airport was the busiest airport in Florida in 2017. The airport's ongoing expansion plan has made it an accommodating facility, but take time to study the Orlando airport map before your next trip.



Orlando International Airport is known by its code name MCO, which comes from its original name, McConnell Air Force Base. But the local joke is that it stands for "Mickey's Corporate Office," because Disney World is just a short drive from the airport. The world's most famous amusement park has a lot to do with the number of passengers who come through the airport.



How MCO is laid out

The map will let you know at which gate and terminal your airline arrives and departs. Learn where the ticketing locations are and which security checkpoint to go to for your particular gate. Both are on Level 3 of the facility.



Level 2 is where you go for baggage claims, and you'll see on the map where each airline's carousel is located. On Level 1, you'll find ground transportation and additional baggage claim areas.



The main terminal is in the "before security" part of the airport that is home to the four-star Hyatt Hotel, dozens of restaurants and 42,000 square feet of meeting areas and convention facilities.



You'll also find information on rental car company locations, ATMs, currency exchanges, shuttles, buses and companion care.



Download the MCO app

The MCO app provides a comprehensive Orlando airport map.



Plug in your information, and it will give you turn-by-turn, in-terminal navigation instructions. It keeps updated information on Transportation Security Administration wait times. You can track multiple flights, whether you're arriving, taking off, or picking someone up. The app also provides great information about shopping and dining and where to go for the ground transportation you desire.



Construction updates

MCO is in the midst of a $3.5 billion improvement project that has already begun to bear fruit. During the two-week travel rush of Thanksgiving, 1.7 million people poured through the airport. In 2017, travelers benefited from 2,400 new parking spaces that were $2 a day cheaper than previously.



MCO continues to make airport facility improvements.The airport is undergoing a multimillion-dollar reconstruction project.

