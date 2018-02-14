0 Orlando cheap hotels: Best choices on a budget

For those on a budget, Orlando offers plenty of cheap hotels that offer basic, clean and safe accommodations. Spending less on a hotel means more left to spend at one of Orlando's many tourist attractions. If you don't plan on spending much time in your room and can do without luxury amenities, a budget Orlando hotel may be a good fit.



Take advantage of discounts



If you belong to organizations such as AAA and AARP, you may qualify for a discount at major hotel chains in Orlando. You may also qualify for special rates if you are in the military or work for the government. Seniors can also qualify for deals. Frequent traveler programs may offer discounted or free nights at hotel chains.



Orlando cheap hotels



The best way to find an affordable hotel in Orlando is to research online. If you are planning on visiting Disney World, you can start with Disney's Value Resort Hotels. There are five resort hotels to choose from, with prices starting at around $100 per night.

VisitOrlando also offers recommendations for hotels priced $75 and under per night.



For more Orlando cheap hotel options, you can find the latest deals and best rates at major travel booking websites:

