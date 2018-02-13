0 Orlando theme parks ticket guide: Best coupons, discounts

Visiting Orlando theme parks can be expensive, but there are ways to have a memorable vacation and get a good deal at the same time. Whether your dream family vacation awaits at Universal Orlando Resort among fellow "Harry Potter" fans or in reveling in the magic of Disney World, here's a roundup of Orlando theme park discounts.



Universal Orlando Resort discounts



There's not just one thing to see, do and experience when it comes to the Universal Orlando Resort. Visitors can travel to the world of "Harry Potter" and sip on butter beer, revisit the movie scenes of past old favorites and swim the waters at Universal's recently opened Volcano Bay. Universal Orlando Resort is inclusive of several theme parks: Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure, Universal's Volcano Bay and Universal's City Walk.



Visitors to any of Universal Orlando's theme parks can save up to $20 off multi-day tickets when purchasing them in advance online. Florida residents also can claim a discount to Universal Orlando Resort. For more discount opportunities, visit MouseSavers.



SeaWorld Parks Orlando discounts



Splish-splash in the water and enjoy all things aquatic at SeaWorld Parks Orlando. Discounts are available for visits to all the parks that fall under SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment Orlando: Discovery Cove, SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica. AAA members can purchase their tickets online here for exclusive discounts. For SeaWorld specifically, visitors can save $20 when they book their tickets online in advance. An option to buy a multi-park ticket is also available.



LEGOLAND Florida Resort discounts



For LEGO lovers several discounts are available at LEGOLAND Florida. Visitors can save up to $14 off the price of admission if they book their tickets online at least two days in advance. Military discounts are also available. U.S. active service members receive free admission by showing their ID upon entrance. Non-active duty members, their families and veterans can receive discounted tickets from their army base, or save 10 percent at the gate upon entrance on one- and two-day tickets with their ID.



Disney World discounts



Disney World is more than just one place and is composed of many theme parks committed to family fun. Overall, Disney World is inclusive of Disney's Hollywood Studios, Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Magic Kingdom Park and Epcot. There are several ways to get cheaper tickets to experience the magic of Walt Disney World in Orlando. Deals include discounts such as package deals for a hotel on the resort and tickets, as well as military discounts. Additionally, AAA members can access discounted ticket prices through AAA themselves.



Busch Gardens Tampa Bay discounts



Busch Gardens is about an hour from Orlando, but the animal park deserves a mention, especially since it's a short road trip away and part of a discount package deal. Get up to $36 off when you purchase advance tickets or one-day tickets inclusive of All-Day Dining online via Visit Orlando's website. The discount includes a combo ticket for entrance to Busch Gardens, SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica. Military discounts are also available on the Busch Gardens website using the Id.me system.

