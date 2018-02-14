0 Orlando's best golf courses

Florida is a mecca for golf, and Orlando’s best golf courses don’t disappoint. From golf courses associated with golfing legends like Arnold Palmer to family-friendly golf clubs and budget-friendly public courses, Orlando has something for every golf fan.



Here’s a brief overview of some of Orlando’s best golf courses, as rated by Golf.com and GolfAdvisor.



Waldorf Astoria Golf Club



The Waldorf Astoria is rated the No. 1 Orlando golf course by GolfAdvisor and considered a “must play” course on Golf.com. The Rees Jones-designed course is adjacent to the Disney Resort.



Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge



Construction began in 1960 on a place in south Orange County that would become one of the world's finest golf courses, named for one of golf's greatest legends. The lodge has 70 rooms and is a favorite place for corporate functions, meetings and fantastic golf vacations. It hosts the Arnold Palmer Invitational every spring on the PGA Tour.

Grand Cypress Orlando Golf Club



Grand Cypress is not only a world-class resort with activities and entertainment for the whole family, but it's also one of the finer courses in an area known for world-class golf. The luxurious lodge has prescheduled shuttles to Disney World, Sea World and Universal Orlando for the family. Golfers will enjoy the New Course, a Jack Nicklaus design, intended as a tribute to St. Andrews in Scotland.



Mission Inn Resort



Mission Inn's offers two historic, award-winning golf courses. The El Campeón course is a member of the Florida Historic Golf Trail. The courses are the centerpiece, but the resort has four amazing restaurants and an atmosphere that is both homey and luxurious.



Reunion Resort



A resort course near Walt Disney World, Reunion offers 54 holes of championship golf, a water park and easy access to the Magic Kingdom. The three courses are designed by golf legends Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus.



Streamsong



Streamsong’s acclaimed courses, about a 75-minute drive from Orlando, are worth the trek and pricey fees. Golf.com has rated it one of the top public courses in the country. The custom-designed courses are easily walkable, and the attached luxury resort doesn’t disappoint.



Orange County National



For golfers on a budget, Orange County National offers a reasonably priced, yet satisfying golf outing. Orange County National consistently ranks as one of the top public courses in Florida. A comfortable resort is located on site, and the course is conveniently located near Orlando theme parks.

