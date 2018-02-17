0 Top Orlando attractions: Visitors guide

While the most popular Orlando attractions are its theme parks, there are many other reasons tourists visit the Central Florida city. Check out some of these top Orlando attractions on your next trip.



Theme parks



Disney World: The Disney theme park is the first place most people think of when the subject of Orlando attractions comes up. There's good reason for that. The Disney World Resort covers almost 40 square miles and includes 4 theme parks, 2 water parks and 3 dozen resort hotels.



Universal Orlando: Similar to Disney World. Universal Orlando has more to offer than just Universal Studios. There are Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, the world-famous Blue Man Group, and year-round celebrations and special events.

Sea World: The well-known marine theme park features close-up encounters with dolphins, penguins and other aquatic creatures. Discovery Cove, a day resort, is a sister park of SeaWorld Orlando.



Gatorland: This theme park and wildlife preserve is located just south of Orlando. Gatorland is home to thousands of alligators and crocodiles. There are daily shows and attractions, and a zip line experience.



Golf



Florida is known as a golfer's paradise, and there are dozens of world-class golf courses to challenge the casual duffer and best in the game. There are golf resorts that rank among the best in the world, with packages that will suit any budget and amount of time.



Shopping



Bargain hunters come from around the nation to check out the outlets on International Drive, but don't stop there. The Mall at Millennia and the Florida Mall are chock-full of top department stores. The Orlando Premium Outlets on International and Vineland avenues, and at Lake Buena Vista, feature selections from the world's top designers. If you want to beat the crowds and mall madness, check out Winter Park Village for a slower pace, a beautiful setting and world-class shopping.



Nightlife



When the sun goes down, the excitement heats up in Orlando. The city is home to plenty of clubs, pubs, cigar lounges, comedy clubs, dinner shows and more. Don't fail to take part in the Central Florida nightlife.



Sports



Sports has always been a big part of Orlando. Camping World Stadium, formerly known as the Citrus Bowl, is home to college and pro sporting events.The NBA's Orlando Magic plays at the Amway Center. The University of Central Florida is a local team that plays at the top level of NCAA sports. The Orlando Solar Bears are a minor-league hockey team that also plays out of the Amway Center. The Atlanta Braves spend spring training at Disney World.



Orlando outdoor attractions



For the outdoors minded, don't overlook the Central Florida lakes as a bass fisherman's paradise. You can schedule a guide to take you to the area honey holes, and you're also a short drive from flat fishing on the coast to bowfishing in the rivers and steams. There are gator guides who'll take you to hunt the biggest of Florida's favorite reptiles.Wild hog hunts, deer hunting and turkey shoots can also be arranged.



There are also eco tours, air-boat adventures and photographer tours that will take you into the wilds of Florida that seem as pure and unspoiled as they did hundreds of years ago.

While planning your trip, check out the discounts, coupons and specials available. The theme parks, golf courses, restaurants, sporting events and all that Orlando attractions have to offer can be found as part of a package or a special if you do your research and plan ahead.

