The top Orlando hotels near Disney World offer luxury and a convenient location for those visiting the famous theme park. You can stay close to Disney World while being able to enjoy Orlando's other attractions, such as golf courses, shopping and night life.

Those searching for Orlando hotels near Disney World can find plenty of recommendations online, including lists from the Disney Tourist Blog, Trip Advisor and The Huffington Post.

Here's a brief overview of some of Orlando's hotels near Disney World that have received high marks from visitors.



Orlando World Center Marriott has the quality and amenities you expect from a high-end resort with extraordinary convenience to the nearby attractions. Among the niceties are shuttles to Disney World and the Falls Pool Oasis, a water park with 200-foot water slides, a 90-foot speed-slide, splash pools for the kids and a laser show at night. You can play a round at the 18-hole championship golf course and take lessons at the Jack Nicklaus Academy. There are 10 restaurants on site and a spa with massages, fitness equipment and pools.



Wyndham Grand Orlando at Bonnet Creek is a lakeside Mediterranean-style resort tucked away on the doorstep of Epcot that surrounds the hotel grounds on three sides. You're close to everything and the hassle of parking won't enter your mind. There are 400 rooms, and some of them are huge with bunk beds nestled into the walls for kids under 13.



Reunion Resort is 10 minutes from Disney World and only about a half-hour to the airport. It offers the opportunity to rent houses on the property with one to seven bedrooms, their own private pools and tons of on-site amenities. It has a hilly, Arnold Palmer course that is challenging to the good golfer, but not punishing to the average duffer.



Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek is also located next to Disney World, and offers free transportation to and from all attractions. You'll love lounging and swimming at the Lazy River Pool which is the centerpiece of the resort. The kids will sleep well after a few trips down the bendy, zippy water slide. You can easily strike out for Legoland, SeaWorld, Discovery Cove and Aquatica. There are a dozen restaurants on site and a world-class spa.



Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress is a sporty showcase among Orlando hotels near Disney World. It's home to four Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses and a 12-court tennis club. It's also home to a Marilyn Monroe Spa that's got a California flair and a pampering atmosphere. You're less than a mile from Disney World with easy access and no parking hassles.

