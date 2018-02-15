0 Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando: Visitors guide

Attention Muggles and anyone who's ever wanted to live in Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or even Slytherin. Harry Potter World in Orlando makes the magic of J.K. Rowling's boy wizard hero and friends come alive. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter spans two theme parks at the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando: Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. It opened in 2010 and has only added more magical thrills and backdrops in the intervening years.



Here's what awaits you inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.



Location:



6000 Universal Blvd.



Hours:



The theme parks are open year-round, with hours ranging from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. to 9 a.m.-9 p.m., with occasional early closings, like on New Year's Eve. Check the theme park's website for current hours of operation.



Inside the theme parks:



The Wizarding World of Harry Potter showcases a spot-on Hogwarts castle, the shops of Hogsmeade village, right down to the snow-capped roofs, and fare from the wizarding world's best-known establishments. The creepy alleyways and fire-breathing dragon of Diagon Alley is there, too, in Universal Studios.



A park-to-park admission also gives you the "riding to school with the other wizard students" experience, boarding a theme ride Hogwarts Express at King's Cross Station in London at Universal Studios Florida and traveling to Hogsmeade Station in Universal's Islands of Adventure, or the other way around.

The rides:



Thrills and chills abound on The Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park rides. Four of the most popular include:

Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts: Part roller coaster, part 3-D adventure

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey: Riders move about in front of high-speed screens for a part Quidditch, part high-speed chase adventure.

Dragon Challenge: Dueling coasters

Flight of the Hippogriff: Perfect for the young and daring, it also offers rooftop views of Hogsmeade.

Special events:



Special events at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter pop up when you least expect them, including special decorations and shows at Christmas for the 2017-2018 winter holiday season, which was included with general admission.



Tickets:



Single-day, single park tickets start at $110. Value-add multi-day tickets and season and annual passes tickets offer perks on everything to early admission to valet parking.



For more information:



Universal Orlando Resort

Guest Contact Center

1000 Universal Studios Plaza

Orlando, FL 32819

407-363-8000

universalorlando.com



Get the official Universal Orlando Resort app by downloading it at their website.

