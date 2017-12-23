  • FHP: Motorcyclist dies after being rear-ended at toll plaza on Turnpike

    By: Chip Skambis

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 61-year-old motorcyclist is dead after he was caught in a chain-reaction crash with five other cars at a toll plaza on Florida’s Turnpike Saturday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    David Kibble, of Tennessee, died at Leesburg Regional Medical Center after a Ford pickup driven by Christopher Garner, 23 of Texas, failed to slow down while approaching the toll plaza at mile marker 288 in Lake County, troopers said. 

    Garner rear-ended the cars, the crash report says, because he failed to stop while approaching stop-and-go traffic. 

    None of the other drivers involved in the crash were injured, according to the crash report. 

    Troopers said the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending. 

