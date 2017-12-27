ORLANDO, Fla. - Crews with the Orlando Fire Department are on the scene after the driver of a pickup truck plunged the vehicle nto a lake Wednesday near Orlando International Airport.
Crews responded to 528 Jeff Fuqua Blvd. in Orlando shortly before 2 p.m.
The driver got out of the truck and said he was the only person inside the vehicle, investigators said.
Investigators said the vehicle was coming off State Road 528 toward the airport when he left the road and crashed into the lake. Firefighters had to break the window to get the driver out of the truck, investigators said. The driver was not injured.
Crews conducted a search in the lake to make sure no one else was in the vehicle.
No other details have been released.
