BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A fatal semitruck fire following a collision shut down a portion of the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near mile marker 162 in Brevard County.
The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near Micco Road in Sebastian.
The crash involved a tanker hauling hydrogen peroxide and a passenger vehicle, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The tanker caught fire after the collision and the driver died at the scene, troopers said.
Two other people were transported to a nearby hospital. Their conditions have not been released, troopers said.
Northbound Interstate 95 is shut down at mile marker 156 and southbound Interstate 95 is shut down at mile maker 173.
Motorists are advised to use A1A or U.S. 1 as an alternate route, troopers said.
The cause of the crash has not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back on wftv.com for updates.
**VEHICLE COLLISION** I95 MM163 NB. Micco. Tractor trailer v vehicle. Tractor trailer involved in fire. Palm Bay FD and BCFR on scene with multiple units. Expect delays and find alt route. pic.twitter.com/8KVqFE7vvU— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) January 31, 2018
