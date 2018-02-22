Central Florida: 20 years after the deadliest tornado outbreak

It's been 20 years since the deadliest tornado outbreak in Central Florida's History. The 1998 tornados left 42 people dead, over 200 injured and thousands of structures damaged.
As technology as advanced there are many more ways of receiving weather alerts today, but also there are over 1.5 million more residents in the area.
Random fact...the term "#lightning jump" was a result of data collected during this outbreak and other events that followed that summer as demonstrated by Williams et al. 1999, Atmos. Res.— Chris Schultz (@cschultzwx) February 22, 2018
In 1998 the population in Central Florida was just over 3 million. Fast forward to 2017, Central Florida's population reached over 4.75 million and counting.
Here are some videos of this terrible event in Florida's history, then and now:
