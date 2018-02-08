0 Florida: 22-month consecutive warm stretch comes to an end; drought status

January’s numbers are in, and even with record cold temperatures to start the year across the eastern half of the U.S., the western half remained sizzling and this warmth offset the record cold experienced in the east. On average, the contiguous United States ranked among the warmest third of the 123-year period on record. The average temperature was 32.2 degrees Fahrenheit; this is 2.1 degrees above average.

In Florida, the temperatures remained below normal. In fact, this was the coldest January since 2014. The average temperature for the month was 54.8 degrees Fahrenheit -- that’s 2.9 degrees below average.



It wasn’t extreme cold, but at least that broke the 22-consecutive-month record of having above-average temperatures.

On Jan. 18, Melbourne ended its longest streak -- 1,459 consecutive days (that's around four years) -- with a minimum temperature above 32 degrees Fahrenheit. That morning, the temperature dropped to 30 degrees.

We still must wait for February to end to see how this winter will end up compared to the long-term average. Remember, just because it was a cold January, December's warmth, and perhaps February's, might offset the cold January and bring a warmer than usual winter.

The drought also became a big issue across the U.S. Thirty eight percent of the contiguous U.S. was in drought -- that’s about 88 million people in some sort of drought. The drought is expected to increase in coverage across the Central Plains and the Southeast as we move close to the spring months. Florida is still halfway through the dry season, and although there are some spotty showers in the forecast, the long-term average forecast still shows a rain deficit.

The US #drought continues to expand. Check out how the last 6 weeks have been.



La sequía continúa expandiéndose. Imágenes de las últimas 6 semanas. #DroughtMonitor #US pic.twitter.com/jnxVh3DsVT — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) February 8, 2018

