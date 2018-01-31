Cold air settles across Central Florida Wednesday morning, with temperatures around the upper 30s to low 40s to start off the day.
If you are heading outside to watch the super blue moon, make sure to grab that jacket! Temperatures will remain a bit chilly during the day, only reaching the mid- to upper 60s by mid-afternoon, with plenty of sunshine.
Wednesday evening will be chilly, with temperatures falling to the mid- to upper 40s across Central Florida.
Another warm up is on the way, though. Temperatures will rebound to the mid- to upper 70s by Friday, with a weak cold front Friday evening that will again drop the highs back to below average for this time of the year.
