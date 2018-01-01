ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The start of 2018 in Central Florida will bring much cooler weather and even a chance of snow, according to certified meteorologist Brian Shields.
Cold air arrives Monday, with temperatures in the 50s most of the week.
Some snowflakes *might* mix with rain as far south as Central Florida - on Wednesday! ❄️🌴 pic.twitter.com/Qr4oPfZf0C— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 1, 2018
Temperatures at night will fall into the 40s, but everyone will be watching the weather Wednesday into Thursday, when temperatures fall into the 20s and could bring a chance of snow in Central Florida.
Snow flurries were spotted Friday in Apopka.
It is possible to have snow flurries in 48 degree weather, which was the case Friday night. Certified meteorologist Rusty McCranie explains more about the flurries here.
