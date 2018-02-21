Seasonal allergies could be affecting your pets

Weather is not helping allergy-plagued Central Floridians, and your pets could also be feeling the effects of high pollen (and other allergens) count.
Pets are often sniffling grass, other pets and the ground. They are also much closer to were the allergens can sit, so in a way they could be more exposed to more allergens, such as pollen.
Related Headlines
WATCH MORE WEATHER FACTS AND HACKS
Just like humans, dogs and cats can sneeze, get watery eyes and runny noses. Allergies can make these symptoms worse. According to the Humane Society, dogs often express pollen allergy symptoms by itching. The pollen gets on their fur and makes its way down to their skin, and irritating it.
Interactive: Common medications used to treat your cough
While there rain chances are very low in Central Florida for the next week, meaning there is little hope for a reduction in pollen counts, there are ways to help your pet cope with seasonal allergies:
- Consult your veterinarian to make sure the irritation on the skin is not something worse. Your veterinarian can prescribe allergy medicine if needed.
- Try to limit activities outdoors, especially in the morning, when pollen levels are teh highest.
- After a walk, wash or wipe with a wet towel your pet's face and paws with water. Just like in humans, the pollen can be washed out.
- When you bathe your pets, use warm water when applying shampoo and cool water to wash it off. Cold water helps with the itching.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}