9 Investigates the struggle to help first responders diagnosed with PTSD

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Eatonville police officer Omar Delgado pulled a victim to safety during the Pulse Nightclub attack. Now he suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and is deemed unfit for duty.
One in three first responders surveyed nationally report being diagnosed with a mental disorder like PTSD.
9 investigates the fears that keep many of them from seeking the help they need and why the problem is even more widespread than some suffering with it are willing to admit.
