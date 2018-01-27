Survey results on future of Pulse Nightclub site to be discussed at meeting

ORLANDO, Fla. - The results of a major survey about the future of the Pulse Nightclub site will be shared with the public at a meeting Saturday afternoon.
Thousands of people have weighed in on plans for a permanent memorial at the spot where 49 people were killed.
Pulse owner Barbara Poma is expected to go over the results at the meeting at the Alafaya branch library.
The onePulse Foundation received about 2200 responses from survivors, family members of the victims, first responders and the community.
The survey asked questions like should the memorial speak to terrorism or hate crimes.
But Poma told Channel 9 earlier this month that the biggest source of debate seemed to be whether to keep the building, or at least a footprint to define its size.
The results were almost exactly split on that issue.
Plans for an interim memorial will also be discussed at the meeting.
The event gets underway at 1:30 p.m. at the Alafaya branch library.
