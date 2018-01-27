WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A Windermere man is behind bars after Winter Garden police said he stole a car with a child in the back seat.
Police said David Swatlowski, 30, provided a full confession. He faces kidnapping and grand theft charges, according to jail booking logs.
Swatlowski allegedly stole the car Thursday from Cash Stop Pawn Shop, but police don’t believe he knew there was a child in the back seat.
The child’s father had left the car running.
Police said Swatlowski ditched the car a short time later and fled the area.
The child is OK.
