1 dead in Ormond Beach mobile home fire

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A man is dead after a mobile home caught on fire Sunday evening, Volusia County firefighters said.
The state fire marshal confirmed a man died in a fire at 1115 Avenue F in a mobile home park near Daytona Beach.
The fire began around 6:15 p.m.
Investigators said there’s currently no evidence the fire was suspicious.
No further details are available at this time.
