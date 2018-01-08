  • 1 dead in Ormond Beach mobile home fire

    ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A man is dead after a mobile home caught on fire Sunday evening, Volusia County firefighters said. 

    The state fire marshal confirmed a man died in a fire at 1115 Avenue F in a mobile home park near Daytona Beach. 

    The fire began around 6:15 p.m. 

    Investigators said there’s currently no evidence the fire was suspicious. 

    No further details are available at this time. 

