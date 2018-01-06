1 dead, two injured in early-morning collision on Colonial Drive, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is dead and two women are in the hospital after a collision on Colonial Drive early Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Hiran Rodriguez, 27 of Orlando, was driving a 2006 Honda Accord west on Colonial Drive near Hastings Street around 3 a.m. when he T-boned a car turning onto Hastings, troopers said.
Ashley Duncan and Brishauna Malcom, both 20, were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, according to the crash report.
Rodriguez died at the scene, the crash report says.
Duncan was driving a 2007 Suzuki SUV and tried to turn left on Hastings Street when Rodriguez, who was speeding, T-boned her car, troopers said.
Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.
Troopers are asking any witnesses to contact them at 407-737-2213.
