0 12-year-old girl arrested for Instagram threat at 3 Seminole County schools

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - There was an increased security presence Thursday at South Seminole Middle School and Casselberry Elementary School after the middle school discovered a threatening post on its Instagram account, Seminole County Public Schools said.

Police announced Thursday the arrest of a 12-year-old girl for posting an online threat to shoot and place destructive devices at three Seminole County schools: Casselberry Elementary, South Seminole Middle School and Sterling Park Elementary.

The girl, who police did not identify, attends South Seminole Middle School.

Although the threat is considered non-credible, a security presence was increased at both schools because the campuses are adjacent to one another, school district spokesman Michael Lawrence said Wednesday in an emailed statement.

"Our district has zero tolerance for these kinds of false threats," he said. "Any student found making false claims will potentially face expulsion and/or criminal charges."

"Although we believe many of these threats of violence to be non-credible and perpetuated for the purpose of disrupting learning, we take these threats very seriously, will fully investigate each one and are committed to ensuring the safety and security of your children while they are on our campus," school officials said Wednesday in a letter to students' parents.

The girl faces charges of threatening to discharge a destructive device and booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center.

