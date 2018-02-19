18-year-old sought in Cocoa motel homicide turns self in, police say

COCOA, Fla. - An 18-year-old accused in a homicide at a Cocoa motel has turned himself in to authorities, according to police.
A nationwide search for Joshua Keravouri, 18, of Maryland, began earlier this month after Terry Scott Hilliard, 65, of Ocala, was found dead at the Dixie Motel on Forrest Avenue.
#Breaking News: Joshua Keravuori in Custody! The 18 yo suspect wanted by @cocoapolice in connection to the #DixieMotel murder turned himself into authorities in Georgia this morning. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/hjU9kpVrFf— Melonie Holt (@MHoltWFTV) February 19, 2018
Investigators later found Hillard's vehicle, a black Chevrolet Cruze, abandoned in Hialeah.
Police said Keravouri was seen checking into the motel with Hilliard, but investigators were unable to identify Keravouri until Friday.
Keravouri turned himself in Monday morning to authorities in Georgia, police said.
Police are expected to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on the arrest.
No other details were released.
