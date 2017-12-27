0

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The alleged gunman in a Christmas Day shooting that left an Eatonville woman dead and a 71-year-old man seriously injured may be on the run, but that hasn't stopped him from contacting the surviving victim, family members said.

Relatives Arthur Glover, who survived the gunfire that claimed an Cindy Jackson's life on Christmas Day said an argument led to the shooting.

Eatonville police are still searching for Jason McDonald, whom detectives are calling a suspect following the death of a woman and the wounding of a man who were shot in a home on Washington Avenue.

Residents reported hearing shots fired shortly after 7 a.m. on Christmas morning.

When investigators arrived, they found Jackson dead and Glover with severe injuries.

Monday was also Jackson's birthday, investigators said.

Since the shooting, Glover's daughter Lashan Connelly said McDonald has called her father.

"He asked my dad where he was, and then he's been saying he's sorry," Connelly said. "I don't know. I think he has issues."

Connelly said Glover was shot three times and must undergo surgery.

"He's got a bullet lodged in his shoulder area and he got shot three times," Connelly said. "It's been so hard. This has been the worst Christmas."

One of the bullets hit Glover in the head, and that could lead to long-term medical problems, Connelly said.

"Because a bullet went through his head, they're saying that he might have seizures on and off," she said.

Connelly said Glover wasn't in the room when the first shot was fired, but was hit when he went to see what had happened.

"My dad said he heard a gunshot, he ran to see what was going on and as soon as he stepped out of the bedroom, Jason shot him," Connelly said.

Investigators said McDonald took off in Glover’s black Dodge Ram truck.

McDonald had been living with the victims for about three weeks, family members said.

Jackson's step-mother, Theresa Jackson, said her daughter had taken McDonald in and was trying to help him.

"For her trying to help him, he takes her life," Theresa Jackson said. "That's the thanks that she got for trying to help someone in the streets."

McDonald is considered armed and dangerous.

He is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and grand theft, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Connelly asked for McDonald to end the manhunt and own up to what happened.

"He needs to turn himself in, that's what he needs to do," she said.

Eatonville Police on scene of a fatal shooting. 1 woman dead, 1 man injured. Police searching for Person of interest, Jason McDonald @WFTV pic.twitter.com/T2jiNa1cF9 — Roy Ramos (@RRamosWFTV) December 25, 2017

© 2017 Cox Media Group.