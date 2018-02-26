0 Attempted Craigslist sale ends in gunfire outside Altamonte Springs movie theater, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - An attempted sale through Craigslist sparked gunfire outside the AMC movie theater at the Altamonte mall Saturday, police said.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting outside the theater shortly before 7:00 p.m.

Two people had arrived at the movie theater to sell a cellphone when the buyers tried to steal it, police said.

The man trying to sell the cellphone said he showed the phone to a couple in a silver Nissan who had come to buy the phone.

When he tried to get the phone back from the couple, he said the driver took off, dragging him a short way.

The seller then fired five shots into the Nissan, according to police.

Police are still looking for the buyers who are accused of trying to steal the phone, and are reviewing surveillance video at the mall.

Police said the seller had a concealed carry permit and will not face any charges.



Just drove by and there’s still an active scene in front of the @AMCTheatres Altamonte. The theater is still open again @AltamontePolice PIO says no one was injured during shooting. She’s expected to come to the scene and update us @WFTV pic.twitter.com/zwBPDzCN3s — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) February 25, 2018

