  • Loud bang, small fire in Timber Creek High School bathroom disrupts Saturday school

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A loud bang followed by a small fire in a bathroom at Timber Creek High School garnered a response from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Saturday. 

    Someone heard a loud bang in one of the bathrooms around 10 a.m., prompting an evacuation of the school, deputies said. 

    There were no injuries as a result, according to deputies. 

    Firefighters determined the possible explosion occurred on a first-floor bathroom. 

    Witnesses said a person ran into the bathroom and then back out of it prior to the explosion. 

    A 14-year-old male Timber Creek student has been detained in relation to the explosion.

    Deputies are characterizing this as an arson investigation. 

    The explosion prompted a response from multiple agencies, including the ATF. 

    Saturday school and a debate were being held at the school at the time of the possible explosion. 
     

