Loud bang, small fire in Timber Creek High School bathroom disrupts Saturday school

ORLANDO, Fla. - A loud bang followed by a small fire in a bathroom at Timber Creek High School garnered a response from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Saturday.
Someone heard a loud bang in one of the bathrooms around 10 a.m., prompting an evacuation of the school, deputies said.
There were no injuries as a result, according to deputies.
Firefighters determined the possible explosion occurred on a first-floor bathroom.
Witnesses said a person ran into the bathroom and then back out of it prior to the explosion.
A 14-year-old male Timber Creek student has been detained in relation to the explosion.
Deputies are characterizing this as an arson investigation.
The explosion prompted a response from multiple agencies, including the ATF.
Saturday school and a debate were being held at the school at the time of the possible explosion.
