0 Loud bang, small fire in Timber Creek High School bathroom disrupts Saturday school

ORLANDO, Fla. - A loud bang followed by a small fire in a bathroom at Timber Creek High School garnered a response from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Saturday.

Someone heard a loud bang in one of the bathrooms around 10 a.m., prompting an evacuation of the school, deputies said.

Read: Deputy who failed to engage Parkland shooter had solid work history

There were no injuries as a result, according to deputies.

Firefighters determined the possible explosion occurred on a first-floor bathroom.

Read: Ex-NFL player Jonathan Martin detained by LA police after threatening Instagram post

Witnesses said a person ran into the bathroom and then back out of it prior to the explosion.

A 14-year-old male Timber Creek student has been detained in relation to the explosion.

Read: Suspect shot by South Daytona officer, officials say

Deputies are characterizing this as an arson investigation.

The explosion prompted a response from multiple agencies, including the ATF.

Saturday school and a debate were being held at the school at the time of the possible explosion.



UPDATE: SFM investigating cause; No injuries or transports. Structure ventilated and tot OCSO and OCPS https://t.co/A1c1pE5LtF — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 24, 2018

BLD- 1001 S Avalon Park Blvd; Small fire in the bathroom of Timber Creek High, sprinkler activated. Fire out, no extensions. @OrangeCoSheriff on scene. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 24, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.