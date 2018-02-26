BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey and Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Desmond Blackburn will discuss school security at a 3 p.m. news conference.
There have been several school threats in Central Florida schools since 17 students and teachers were shot to death at Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida.
Watch the news conference here when it happens at 3 p.m.
